Council members decide on what survey is best for recycling feedback

Let’s get you up to speed with the latest in the proposed recycling service for one city in North Dakota.

Last night, city council members in Minot voted to move forward with a plan to poll Minot residents on whether they’re interested in curbside recycling service. The city aims to set the cost at $2 per month.

But to do so, at least 4,000 households would need to opt into the program.

Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Sorenson spoke to the council Tuesday night about getting public input. Wednesday, we asked him what you can expect, and how your opinion will be heard.

“There will be a firm that calls, makes random calls and it will be a statistically accurate poll basically, a random poll to find out what percentage of the citizens in Minot are on board of a recycling program,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson said people can expect the survey process to begin around March if everything goes as planned.