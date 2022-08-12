The new school year is just around the corner. Sad news, perhaps, for kids and teens still enjoying summer vacation. Good news, quite likely, for parents looking for relief from summer vacation.

KX News has collected on one page the key information you need to know for the 2022-23 academic year: When school starts in your area, links to school supply lists and links to your school district’s web page.

Use this guide as your starting point to the fall school year and beyond:

Alexander School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.alexanderschoolnd.us

Anamoose School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.anamoose-drake.k12.nd.us

Apple Creek School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.applecreekschool.org

Beach School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.beach.k12.nd.us

Belcourt School District

School Supplies List:

School District Website: www.belcourt.k12.nd.us

Belfield School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.belfield.k12.nd.us

Beulah School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.beulah.k12.nd.us

Billings County School District

School Supplies List: www.billingscounty.k12.nd.us

School District Website: www.billingscounty.k12.nd.us

Bismarck School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.bismarckschools.org

Bottineau School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.bottineau.k12.nd.us

Bowbells School District

School Supplies List: sites.google.com/bowbellshigh.com/home/home

School District Website: sites.google.com/bowbellshigh.com/home/home

Bowman School District

School Supplies List: www.bowman.k12.nd.us

School District Website: www.bowman.k12.nd.us

Burke Central School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.burkecentral.k12.nd.us

Dickinson School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.dickinson.k12.nd.us

Drake School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.drake-anamoose.k12.nd.us

Dunseith School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.dunseith.k12.nd.us

Elgin-New Leipzig School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.gcs.k12.nd.us

Flasher School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.flasher.k12.nd.us

Fort Yates School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.fort-yates.k12.nd.us

Garrison School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.garrison.k12.nd.us

Glen Ullin School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: guhs.weebly.com

Glenburn School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.glenburn.k12.nd.us

Grenora School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.grenorapublicschool.org

Halliday School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.halliday.k12.nd.us

Harvey School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.harvey.k12.nd.us

Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.hmb.k12.nd.us

Hazen School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.hazen.k12.nd.us

Hebron School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.hebron.k12.nd.us

Kenmare School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.kenmare.k12.nd.us

Killdeer School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.killdeer.k12.nd.us

Lewis and Clark School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.lewisandclark.k12.nd.us

Linton School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.linton.k12.nd.us

Lone Tree School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.golva.k12.nd.us

Mandan School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.mandan.k12.nd.us

Mandaree School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.mandaree.k12.nd.us

Marmarth School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.marmarth.k12.nd.us

Max School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.max.k12.nd.us

McKenzie County School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.watford-city.k12.nd.us

Menoken School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.menokenelementaryschool.com

Minot School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.minot.k12.nd.us

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.mls.k12.nd.us

Mott-Regent School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.mott.k12.nd.us

Napoleon School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.napoleon.k12.nd.us

Nedrose School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.nedrose.k12.nd.us

Nesson School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.ray.k12.nd.us

New England School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.new-england.k12.nd.us

New Salem-Almont School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.new-salem.k12.nd.us

New Town School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.newtown.k12.nd.us

Newburg School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.newburg.k12.nd.us

Parshall School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.parshall.k12.nd.us

Powers Lake School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.powerslake.k12.nd.us

Richardton-Taylor School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.richardton-taylor.k12.nd.us

Rolette School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.roletteschool.k12.nd.us

Roosevelt School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.carson.k12.nd.us

Rugby School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.rugby.k12.nd.us

Sawyer School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.sawyer.k12.nd.us

Scranton School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.scranton.k12.nd.us

Selfridge School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.selfridge.k12.nd.us

Solen School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.solen.k12.nd.us

South Heart School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.southheart.k12.nd.us

South Prairie School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.south-prairie.k12.nd.us

Stanley School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.stanley.k12.nd.us

Surrey School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.surrey.k12.nd.us

TGU School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.tgu.k12.nd.us

Tioga School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.tioga.k12.nd.us

Turtle Lake-Mercer School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.tlm.k12.nd.us

Underwood School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.underwoodschool.org

United School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.dbhs.united.k12.nd.us

Velva School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.velva.k12.nd.us

Washburn School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: sites.google.com/site/washburnk12/

Westhope School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.westhope.k12.nd.us

White Shield School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.white-shield.k12.nd.us

Williston Basin School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.willistonschools.org

Wilton School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.wilton.k12.nd.us

Wing School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.wing.k12.nd.us

Zeeland School District

School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs

School District Website: www.zeeland.k12.nd.us

