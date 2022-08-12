The new school year is just around the corner. Sad news, perhaps, for kids and teens still enjoying summer vacation. Good news, quite likely, for parents looking for relief from summer vacation.
KX News has collected on one page the key information you need to know for the 2022-23 academic year: When school starts in your area, links to school supply lists and links to your school district’s web page.
Use this guide as your starting point to the fall school year and beyond:
Alexander School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.alexanderschoolnd.us
Anamoose School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.anamoose-drake.k12.nd.us
Apple Creek School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.applecreekschool.org
Beach School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.beach.k12.nd.us
Belcourt School District
School Supplies List:
School District Website: www.belcourt.k12.nd.us
Belfield School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.belfield.k12.nd.us
Beulah School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.beulah.k12.nd.us
Billings County School District
School Supplies List: www.billingscounty.k12.nd.us
School District Website: www.billingscounty.k12.nd.us
Bismarck School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.bismarckschools.org
Bottineau School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.bottineau.k12.nd.us
Bowbells School District
School Supplies List: sites.google.com/bowbellshigh.com/home/home
School District Website: sites.google.com/bowbellshigh.com/home/home
Bowman School District
School Supplies List: www.bowman.k12.nd.us
School District Website: www.bowman.k12.nd.us
Burke Central School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.burkecentral.k12.nd.us
Dickinson School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.dickinson.k12.nd.us
Drake School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.drake-anamoose.k12.nd.us
Dunseith School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.dunseith.k12.nd.us
Elgin-New Leipzig School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.gcs.k12.nd.us
Flasher School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.flasher.k12.nd.us
Fort Yates School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.fort-yates.k12.nd.us
Garrison School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.garrison.k12.nd.us
Glen Ullin School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: guhs.weebly.com
Glenburn School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.glenburn.k12.nd.us
Grenora School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.grenorapublicschool.org
Halliday School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.halliday.k12.nd.us
Harvey School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.harvey.k12.nd.us
Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.hmb.k12.nd.us
Hazen School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.hazen.k12.nd.us
Hebron School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.hebron.k12.nd.us
Kenmare School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.kenmare.k12.nd.us
Killdeer School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.killdeer.k12.nd.us
Lewis and Clark School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.lewisandclark.k12.nd.us
Linton School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.linton.k12.nd.us
Lone Tree School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.golva.k12.nd.us
Mandan School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.mandan.k12.nd.us
Mandaree School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.mandaree.k12.nd.us
Marmarth School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.marmarth.k12.nd.us
Max School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.max.k12.nd.us
McKenzie County School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.watford-city.k12.nd.us
Menoken School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.menokenelementaryschool.com
Minot School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.minot.k12.nd.us
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.mls.k12.nd.us
Mott-Regent School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.mott.k12.nd.us
Napoleon School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.napoleon.k12.nd.us
Nedrose School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.nedrose.k12.nd.us
Nesson School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.ray.k12.nd.us
New England School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.new-england.k12.nd.us
New Salem-Almont School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.new-salem.k12.nd.us
New Town School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.newtown.k12.nd.us
Newburg School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.newburg.k12.nd.us
Parshall School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.parshall.k12.nd.us
Powers Lake School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.powerslake.k12.nd.us
Richardton-Taylor School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.richardton-taylor.k12.nd.us
Rolette School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.roletteschool.k12.nd.us
Roosevelt School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.carson.k12.nd.us
Rugby School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.rugby.k12.nd.us
Sawyer School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.sawyer.k12.nd.us
Scranton School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.scranton.k12.nd.us
Selfridge School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.selfridge.k12.nd.us
Solen School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.solen.k12.nd.us
South Heart School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.southheart.k12.nd.us
South Prairie School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.south-prairie.k12.nd.us
Stanley School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.stanley.k12.nd.us
Surrey School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.surrey.k12.nd.us
TGU School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.tgu.k12.nd.us
Tioga School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.tioga.k12.nd.us
Turtle Lake-Mercer School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.tlm.k12.nd.us
Underwood School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.underwoodschool.org
United School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.dbhs.united.k12.nd.us
Velva School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.velva.k12.nd.us
Washburn School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: sites.google.com/site/washburnk12/
Westhope School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.westhope.k12.nd.us
White Shield School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.white-shield.k12.nd.us
Williston Basin School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.willistonschools.org
Wilton School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.wilton.k12.nd.us
Wing School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.wing.k12.nd.us
Zeeland School District
School Supplies List: Downloadable PDFs
School District Website: www.zeeland.k12.nd.us
