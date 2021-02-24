Country music duo from North Dakota reaches No. 1 song on iTunes

Tigirlily, the country music duo from North Dakota, is celebrating after their newest single reached the No. 1 song on iTunes.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, out of Hazen, moved to Nashville in 2017 to pursue their music career. They continue to keep in touch with their North Dakota roots, even hosting a benefit concert in early 2020 for the Great Plains Food Bank.

On Feb. 24, they woke up and saw they reached a goal many artists aspire to see — the No. 1 song on iTunes with their single Somebody Does.

“We woke up to having the #1 song in the country in ALL GENRES…PLEASE DON’T PINCH US!!!!! This is one of our wildest dreams come true, so we want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. #SomebodyDoes is out everywhere now!” the duo tweeted.

The duo released a teaser of the song on Feb. 9.