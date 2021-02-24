Country music duo from North Dakota reaches No. 1 song on iTunes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tigirlily with No. 1 song on iTunes | Credit: Tigirlily Twitter

Tigirlily, the country music duo from North Dakota, is celebrating after their newest single reached the No. 1 song on iTunes.

Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, out of Hazen, moved to Nashville in 2017 to pursue their music career. They continue to keep in touch with their North Dakota roots, even hosting a benefit concert in early 2020 for the Great Plains Food Bank.

On Feb. 24, they woke up and saw they reached a goal many artists aspire to see — the No. 1 song on iTunes with their single Somebody Does.

“We woke up to having the #1 song in the country in ALL GENRES…PLEASE DON’T PINCH US!!!!! This is one of our wildest dreams come true, so we want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. #SomebodyDoes is out everywhere now!” the duo tweeted.

The duo released a teaser of the song on Feb. 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What causes the wind?

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

NDC FEB 24

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

State Hockey

Opening School Doors

Rural Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Vaccine Pace

Suicide Prevention Grants

Marijuana OK'd

Watford School Pantry

Sinking Ice Houses

BSC Coffee with a Cop

Through With Chew

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News