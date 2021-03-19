Country music festival coming to Lake Metigoshe this summer

A country music festival is coming to Lake Metigoshe for the first time this summer.

LANDOLIVE Country Music Festival is a one-day event, on July 10.

The event manager says there will be two stages with six artists and seven hours of music, starting at 5 p.m. and going until 2 a.m.

He just announced on Friday that Jordan Davis is headlining, and the full lineup will be announced soon.

“The Turtle Mountains area has a deep and super-rich history of live outdoor music and we thought, the Landolive committee thought that it’s time to get that back, back into the region. Very small region, but we’re lucky to have a region that really has embraced that,” said Landon Bahl.

Bahl says camping is not available right now.

Tickets are $25 and go on sale next Friday, March 26.

