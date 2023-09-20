BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– The Burleigh County commission made a decision on the equine and ag event center on Wednesday.

In previous meetings, the Burleigh County Equestrian and Ag Committee proposed creating an ag and equine event center at the county-owned Missouri River Complex. Now, commissioners have unanimously voted to allow the use of the land.

Now that the land is acquired, the equestrian and ag committee can receive the $5 million Destination Development grant for the creation of the event center.

Commissioner Steve Schwab, who has previously voiced his concerns about the center, spoke out in favor of it today.

“This is kind of a private enterprise deal, an interesting concept that they have,” said Schwab. “I decided I’m going to support it. The worst I can see going wrong on it, as far as the building part, is that, if they don’t succeed, we’re going to have a building and probably a land sale.”

According to members of the equestrian and ag committee, if all else goes according to plan, construction is expected to begin in 2025.