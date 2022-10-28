BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, North Dakota election leaders were giving a test run to explain to voters how Election Day will run.

Erika White and Erica Johnsrud, who oversee elections for Burleigh and McKenzie County, showed off some of the equipment that poll workers use at voting sites.

Poll workers use DS 200 machines to accept ballots once voters have filled them out.

This year, voters can also use an “Express Vote” machine with a touch screen to vote. It will also talk to you and read off the ballot choices for anyone who’s visually impaired.

Once the polls close, election supervisors take the information off of a machine’s flash drive to upload it into a computer not connected to the internet to count the results.

“The legislature approved appropriations in 2019 for this system. So, all 53 counties use the same exact equipment and have the same exact processes and procedures,” Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White said.

Burleigh County election leaders say they have enough poll workers this year.

Next week, those workers will undergo election training to prepare for November 8.