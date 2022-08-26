STEELE, N.D. (KXNET) — A married couple rolled on into the town of Steele with a big idea.

Lindsay and Dan Dammel wheeled and dealed and bought the old Crown Lanes bowling alley on Mitchell Avenue in the spring.

Since then, they’ve been gutting the place with plans to turn it into a roller rink.

They’re calling it ‘Mad Moves’, Mad is named for the first initials of their three kids.

“You know, I asked my husband, ‘hey, I need you to jump on this crazy train with me. Come look at the building.’ We did, and it fit exactly what I was envisioning,” Lindsay said.

The Dammels say they still have to fix the rest of the roof, pour concrete, put in insulation, paint, and finish the electrical work.

They’re keeping the lunch counter and adding a gym space.

They hope to open the new rink by early October.