BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A couple in Bismarck recently welcomed twins, but that also came with a bit of a health scare.

They gave birth to monochorionic or monoamniotic twins, or in other terms: mo-mo twins.

For those who don’t know, mo-mo twins are in the same amniotic sack and share the same placenta. Because of this, the couple spent most of their pregnancy with the doctors.

Once they entered the world, the twins can feel the presence of their parent’s overwhelmed love.

The same feeling Courtney and Matthew had throughout their entire pregnancy, but they said it took a lot of strength, patience, and trust.

“I was actually on 24/7 monitoring in the hospital, so I was in bed, hooked up to the monitors for 40 days before the girls came via emergency c-section,” said Courtney Hills, first-time mother.

This experience was life-changing for them both.

“They’re 24 weeks premature, and they ended up getting rushed to the NICU,” said Courtney.

What was supposed to be a joyful journey, turned into a worried one. Fear arose, and the couple started doing research, making their worries a lot worse.

“The best advice we ever got was to stay off of Google,” said Courtney.

Becoming a first-time parent can come with a rollercoaster of emotions. So, imagine the ones that come with being told you’re having a high-risk pregnancy at only eight weeks.

“Scary, difficult, exciting, there were a lot of emotions,” said Courtney.

But throughout their journey, they’ve always had each other’s support.

“I made this joke and said that we should just have twins. And I thought they had to run in the family. So, it was a good joke, because I didn’t think it was possible. Apparently, it is definitely possible,” laughed Matthew Hills.

Ava and Nova turn five months old this week, and right now, Matthew and Courtney are thrilled to have two healthy babies and a dog, completing their happy family!