Couple inspired to host Christmas light show

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and if you find the right neighborhood, it sounds a lot like Christmas, too.

The sights and sounds outside Dottie and Chris Zablotney’s home are the perfect example.



“We were like, ‘I like Christmas, you like technology, so let’s put it together and hope the community really likes it,” Dottie Zablotney said.



But wait, that sounds familiar …

“I actually hated Christmas, but then I saw the animated stuff on the Internet and I said, ‘this is me.'”

That’s what Barry Olson said last year when KX News met with him and his wife Judy about their Christmas display.



It turns out, the Olsons have a lot in common with the Zablotneys.

“I really like Christmas, he never really was into Christmas,” Dottie said, referring to her husband, Chris. “And so we didn’t really decorate but after we saw The Olson’s, he liked the technology.”



It was about a year ago that they decided they wanted to give their own Christmas light show a shot.



For the past 11 months, the couple picked up decorations from garage sales, after-Christmas sales, and built a lot of their own props.



Plus, Chris had a lot to learn about programming.

“I figure, the first song I did probably took me about 40 to 50 hours to program a three-minute song,” he said. “And I’ve got a little more efficient at it now that I’ve done 13 of them, so.”



About 10,000 lights, 60 extension cords, and dozens of props later, their 6th Street home is no ‘silent night.’



KX News asked, “Do you hope to see your display grow over the years?”

“We do,” said Chris. “In fact, I already have lots of ideas already rolling around in my head for next year.”



The lights come on at 6 pm each night.. just tune your radio to 93.1 and enjoy. The address is 1224 6th St. SW in Minot.