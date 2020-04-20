Couple separated by Canadian border shutdown tells story

Border restrictions between Canada and the United States have had long-reaching effects — and some of those effects are personal.

Michael Laducer and Jeremy Ernst have been dating for three and a half years.

Michael is a teacher in Belcourt and Jeremy works for an agriculture company in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Normally the couple visits each other weekly, but due to the tightening of the Canadian port of entry, the couple hasn’t seen each other in over a month.

“It was just like going to the next town over. Now with the closure, we both understand why it’s closed and the reasons behind it, but there’s no end date to it,” Laducer said.

The couple has had to find creative ways to keep things as normal as they can.

“You know, we’ve supplemented by watching TV together through like Facetime. Obviously we call each other, FaceTime, text,” Laducer said.

The border closure was extended an additional 30 days over the weekend. Both Ernst and Laducer agree the extended closure has put their future location into perspective.

“Just in general, just moving, like trying to figure out how to move across the border. Either or of us, so think this has kind of more cemented that, now that we have to do something,” Ernst said.

Laducer says one of the hardest parts about the separation is that there is no physical barrier — just a line on a map.

“It’s not that we’re separated by oceans or water, it’s literally an invisible line that I could walk up to. It’s not land it’s not, you know, anything — it’s literally an invisible line,” Laducer said.



