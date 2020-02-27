Courageous Hearts filling backpacks for Men’s Winter Refuge in Minot

One group is finding different ways to spread a little love in their community.

Courageous Hearts was started to help encourage and uplift others when they are experiencing difficult times. The group’s latest act of kindness couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This concept and group has started on a simple prayer years ago that was just laid on my heart. And that is, who can I love today?” said Tanisha Redding, founder of Courageous Hearts.

Redding started Courageous Hearts with a group of women only nine months ago, and since then, they’ve been doing their part to help others.

“The first thing we ever did was we went on a prayer walk. We ended up in the hospital so we were playing music in the hospital rooms,” added Redding.

The group has also made visits to the Ward County Jail and helped churches with their different events. If there was any doubt before, their latest mission confirms a lot.

Redding added, “It’s really been something that I have absolutely loved the idea of going to help those who are homeless.”

Courageous Hearts has been planning to give backpacks filled with necessities to the Men’s Winter Refuge. Following the recent apartment fire in downtown Minot, their timing couldn’t be better.

“It has been a confirmation that we are where we are supposed to be when we are supposed to be there,” added Redding.

The Winter Refuge houses 15 men every night from November to April. Director Mike Zimmer said no matter how small or big, every donation matters.

“When an event like the recent fire in Minot comes around we have stuff on hand. If men reach out to me and say I lost all my clothes in the fire or I just need basic necessities, or even basic toiletries. We do have that stuff on hand,” said Zimmer.

He said not only do the donations matter, but also the time that people give.

He added, “It’s very cool and for our guys to see that once in a while. It’s not just here, have your meal, get a shower and go to bed. There are other ways that people are reaching out to help them, it just really touches the heart.”

The women will be delivering the backpacks this weekend to the shelter The men will also enjoy a hot meal as well as some singing from the group.