BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — KX News has obtained court documents in the case of a man accused of placing a hidden recording device in a tanning booth at the Bismarck location of Planet Fitness.

In an affidavit, a Bismarck police officer states that she reviewed text messages from a cell phone belonging to a Planet Fitness manager. A text message sent from a phone number identified as belonging to the suspect, Layton Kessler, to the manager stated “I am probably get fired and go to jail” (sic), according to the affidavit. The affidavit also indicates that a minute later another text was sent stating “I put a hidden camera in the tanning room. _______ found it” (KX News is withholding the name of the person mentioned in the text).

According to the court document, a third text message concludes, in part, “So I guess it’s a matter of time before I get arrested.”

The officer states that a detective reviewed 26 video files retrieved from an SD card. One of the videos shows a man who appears to be Kessler appearing to position or turn the device prior to women entering the room.

The video files that the detective reviewed depict women undressing in the room, including the woman who found the device and reported the incident, as well as three other women. Two of the women have yet to be identified. The remaining female who was recorded has been identified and lives out of state, according to the affidavit.

Kessler is being charged with four counts of surreptitious intrusion. He has pleaded not guilty.

KX News reached out to an attorney listed as representing Kessler, but we have not yet heard back.