COVID-19 affecting ranchers and price of cattle

Calving season in North Dakota is coming to an end, and we spoke to a rancher in Pierce County about his experience.

David Bohl said 400 calves were born on his ranch and they’re doing well. He also says COVID-19 has affected how much money he gets from selling one.

He sells his cattle to Rugby Livestock and prices have dropped off between 10 and 15 cents per pound. 

But, Bohl said he’s not alone in the financial struggle.

“We’re all kind of fighting low prices. Crops, everything is kind of down. The only other thing that bothers me is the packers are making big money and we’re getting our butt kicked out here,” Bohl said.

He also said it’s costing ranchers more money to raise the calves than they are getting when they sell. 

He said it costs between $500 and $600 to raise a mother-calf just during the winter, and that doesn’t include the cost of the rest of the year. He had around 800 cattle to feed.

