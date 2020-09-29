COVID-19 cases force tribal voter ID event to be postponed

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota officials say a voter ID event scheduled on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation was postponed due to the coronavirus, on a day when the state reported 419 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

State Department of Transportation officials have visited several reservations to help tribal members sign up for licenses to become eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

A lawsuit settlement in May ended a requirement that tribal residents provide a street address when voting.

The reservation, home to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, is located on parts of McLean, Mountrail, Dunn, McKenzie, Mercer and Ward counties.

Those counties accounted for 62 new virus cases and one death in Tuesday’s update.