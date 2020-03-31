COVID-19 Especially Hard On Those With Mental Health Issues

The outbreak has certainly added additional stress to our daily lives, including those already dealing with existing mental health issues.

For people who live with depression, anxiety or panic attacks, this can be an extremely difficult time for them.

And when you add in the fact many therapy offices are closed due to social distancing guidelines, it can make those conditions all the worse.

Medical experts say in these uncertain times you should never be afraid to reach out for help by calling 211, for example.

KX News spoke with a psychologist who says one of the worst things you can do is overwhelm yourself with too much coronavirus news.

“Educate yourself, but then unplug and find the things that bring you joy. And right now maybe it’s hard to do that, but what are the hobbies that you enjoy, give yourself permission to let go of some of those worries for a while and invest yourself in reading or maybe there’s a television show you’ve been wanting to pick up or maybe there’s someone who makes you laugh when you talk to them, connect with those people,” said Dan Cramer, the Regional Director of South Central Human Services in Jamestown.

He adds that many of the patients at his office are dealing with a sense of loneliness because they are unable to see loved ones due to social distancing rules.