COVID-19 forces cancelation of two ‘Broadway in Bismarck’ shows

The April 28 performance of “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” and the rescheduled June 7 performance of “Chicago the Musical,” both set for the Bismarck Event Center, have been canceled due to tour routing issues caused by COVID-19 concerns.

Both shows were part of the “Broadway In Bismarck” series of touring performances.

Tickets purchased from Etix, the official ticketing platform of the Bismarck Event Center, will be automatically refunded within 30 business days. If tickets were purchased from a third-party platform, patrons will need to contact that ticketing outlet.

For more information, visit: www.bismarckeventcenter.com.