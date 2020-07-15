COVID-19 hindering efforts to get the word out on ND human trafficking

Human trafficking is happening in our state. Now more than ever, it’s become an issue because of the pandemic. We sat down with the Founder of 31:8 Project to find out more.

Q: So for people who are unfamiliar with you and what you do, go ahead and introduce yourself.

A: My name is Stacy Schaffer and I am the Founder and Executive Director for 31:8 Project. And we’re an organization that really works on spreading educational awareness on human trafficking throughout the state of North Dakota.

Q: Talk a little bit about how it is a tough topic to speak about. People don’t realize it’s happening in our state and, most importantly, in our town.

A: We continue to see human trafficking. It changes over time, but it’s here and it continues to grow. And part of it is just being able to recognize the signs that it’s here. A lot of times, our teachers are our mandated reporters. And a lot of times we’ll get cases from them.

But, when human trafficking is sometimes occurring within the home, you’re not always getting information on that. So it can happen within a home environment. We can see human trafficking within the hospitality industry, even within the farming industry. So I wouldn’t say that any industry goes untouched, it’s just being able to recognize it.

Q: Are there any other kind of challenges that you’re seeing because of the pandemic?

A: So a lot of the work we do is actually just spreading awareness and we do that a lot of times through presentations. And a lot of it is face to face interaction. So with the pandemic, we’ve had to scale that and figure out, ‘What is a different way to get the information out?’

Q: What are you hopeful for, for the future of 31:8 Project?

A: I’m really hopeful that we can continue to spread that education and get people aware of what to look for. But also, something that we’re working really hard on is working with survivors so they can share their story.

Q: So if people want to get plugged in, what kinds of things do you have going on and where can people find you?

A: We have actually a golf fundraiser this Friday and we’re doing a kayaking event this week. And those are just fun events where people can get out but also we share information on human trafficking as well.

Indicators of Trafficking:

Accompanied by a controlling person

Unable to speak freely or share information

Sharing a scripted or inconsistent history

Showing signs of physical abuse, sexual abuse or malnourishment

Reluctant to explain injuries

Experiencing repeated sexually transmitted infections

Having multiple pregnancies

Reporting a history of substance abuse

For more information on 31:8 Project and how you can help, click here.