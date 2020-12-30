COVID-19 hospitalizations dip below 100 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say the number of hospitalizations due to complications from the coronavirus has dipped below 100 for the first time in more than three months.

Health officials said Wednesday the number of people receiving treatment in medical facilities dropped by 19 in the last day, for a total of 96. The hospitalizations were last in double figures on Sept. 24 and topped 300 for more than a week in mid-November.

The state’s hospital tracker shows there were 31 staffed intensive care unit beds and 327 staffed inpatient beds available throughout North Dakota as of Tuesday. The update showed 375 new COVID-19 cases in the last day, out of 8,944 tests. That’s a positivity rate of 4.74%.

