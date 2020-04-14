COVID-19 making big impact on charitable gaming

The closing of bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues is having far reaching effects.

Inside many of those establishments are gaming tables and pull tab machines, with proceeds going to many local organizations.

One of those is Mandan Baseball, which has tables inside several Mandan businesses, as well as one in Bismarck and relies on charitable gaming for some of its revenue.

For example, they’re on the hook for around $1.5 dollars from ballpark renovations last year, and they need that gaming revenue to help pay the bills.

Leaders of Mandan Baseball say it’s not just the players on the field being impacted.

“The 50 to 60 employees that depend on the gaming operation are the ones that are really going to be impacted by this and feel this the most, as an organization, I’ve seen several unemployment applications already come across our way,” said Mandan Baseball Club President Damian Huettl.

He adds they are still preparing and holding out hope that the season for kids can begin on time, later next month.