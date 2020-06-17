Coronavirus
COVID-19 mass testing drive-through scheduled in Minot for June 19

The First District Health Unit in Minot is offering free COVID-19 testing Friday, June 19, from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds.

Anyone 12 years or older can be tested during the drive-through event.  Unlike some earlier testing, you don’t have to quarantine until you get your test results; you can be tested and go on with your day.  No appointment is needed – just drive in.  Cloth face coverings are encouraged.

To reduce wait times, pre-registration is strongly encouraged.  Instructions for pre-registration can be found at www.fdhu.org

When you come to the fairgrounds, enter from Fourth Avenue NE by the All Seasons Arena.

For the latest information, check www.fdhu.org or watch the First District Health Unit Facebook page for updates.

