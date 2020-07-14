COVID-19 pandemic hitting charitable gaming hard

It seems no business or organization has escaped the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed.

And North Dakota’s Charitable Gaming Association is no different.

The Association estimates the pandemic has resulted in a $4 million loss, thanks to business shutdowns.

Around 300 organizations across the state operate charitable gaming, which can include anything from a once-a-year raffle to blackjack tables in bars and restaurants.

Even though many gaming sites have come back online, they’ve done so at a limited capacity, which still hurts donations.

The President of the Association tells us every charity across the state has handled the pandemic differently.

“You know a lot of charities have applied for the PPE loans, that did have employees working. However, we do have a lot of volunteer organizations across the state, so they’re not finding other revenue sources. Some of the organizations were blessed with reserves, they had reserve money. We’re also seeing other grants from different industries,” said Janelle Mitzel, the ND Charitable Gaming Associations President.

She adds that they expect to fall short of their $69 million projection for charitable purposes for the current biennium.