COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital but need extra care will go to Mandan nursing home

Sanford Health is teaming up with a nursing home to give coronavirus patients further medical care that doesn’t necessarily require hospitalization.

COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital but still need medical care will now go to Sunset Drive Prospera Community in Mandan.

The patients will stay in a section of the facility that will be sealed off from the rest of the residents and staff.

The COVID unit at Sunset will operate with separate entrances with designated staff and PPE.

“What we’re looking for is to be able to have a place for these handful of patients that need the extended therapy, that have been in the hospital for quite a length of time to get them strong enough to return home without remaining in the hospital,” shared Dr. Todd Schaffer, the vice president of clinics of Sanford Health’s Bismarck.

Schaffer says they will begin accepting patients into the COVID wing early next week.