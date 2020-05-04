Coronavirus
COVID-19 public testing in Williams County moved up to today, May 4

Williams County authorities have moved up the COVID-19 tests for the general public from Tuesday, May 5, to today, May 4 starting immediately.

If you are 12-years-old or older and experiencing coronavirus symptoms, you are urged by health officials to get tested.

The testing location is at Williston High School and will run until 4:00 p.m., or until testing supplies last.

Those who want to participate must be in a motor vehicle. Those wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West. Traffic control officers will be on site to assist.

Drivers are encouraged to turn on their four-way flashers to let officers know you are entering the testing line.

Drivers are also instructed to tune into 1620 AM on their radios for testing instructions.

Sections of Prairie Commons Street, 32nd Street West, 37th Street West and 44th Ave West will be closed during the event.

To ease traffic flow, the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

Also note: Due to a shortage of testing supplies at the North Department of Health microbiology lab, the Tuesday, May 5 COVID-19 testing event scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Williston High School, has been canceled. Only today’s testing event, May 4, will take place.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Williams County Sheriff’s Office and Williams County Emergency Management will post information about future testing events to websites and social media platforms.

