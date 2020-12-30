COVID-19 rapid tests allow the state to test more people, more frequently

Rapid COVID-19 tests are being used much more frequently these days.

Bismarck, for instance, has set up a static rapid testing site inside the Gateway Mall.

But the Department of Health is asking only asymptomatic people to seek those 15-minute tests in Bismarck.

The state’s Director of Disease Control, Kirby Kruger, says that’s because they don’t want people with symptoms walking into a crowded area.

He also says public health facilities throughout the state have tests available for people who have symptoms.

The rapid tests also allow the state to test more people, more frequently.

“If you perform it in a situation where you’re testing people, especially the same people over and over again. Maybe on a weekly basis or twice a week. That makes up for that missing some of them because you’re still catching a large number of the positives that really wouldn’t know that they were positive without being tested,” said Kruger.

Kruger says if you aren’t sure if you should get a rapid test or a PCR test consult with your healthcare provider.