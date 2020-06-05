Coronavirus
COVID-19 survivor, WWII Vet celebrates 99th birthday

A COVID-19 survivor is celebrating his 99th birthday.

World War II veteran Lynn Aas was diagnosed about a month ago and he’s made a full recovery.

He lives at the View in Minot, so he can’t celebrate like he normally would. Members of First Lutheran Church knew they couldn’t be there, so they decided to record a happy birthday message to him.

Aas said the secret to living 99 years is not smoking, managing his stress, staying positive and having strong faith.

“I’m proud of the fact I’m 99. I wish everybody could live that long. The only thing I can say is the spirit of the Lord is with me and that helps a lot. People that are going to defy that are going to have some problems. It’s been a good life all the way. There’s been tests along the way, but I’ve had a happy life,” Aas said

His favorite birthday tradition is a steak dinner and a slice of pie.

