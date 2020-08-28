Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force approves ad campaign

As North Dakota reported its single day record for new COVID-19 cases yesterday, you’ll be seeing a lot more ads encouraging masks, testing and social distancing in the coming weeks.

That comes as the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 task force approved a new ad campaign Friday morning. Ad agency MABU developed messaging focused on three target groups: people who feel invincible, fatigued and resistant to change.

The marketing will be distributed through a variety of channels, including social media, TV and radio.

“When we went back and started talking about demographics, we started talking not only in terms of age but in mindset and behavior,” Mike Mabin of MABU said. “So as you’ll see, our campaign is built around some mindsets as well as demographics.”

The $77,000 media campaign is funded through the CARES Act, and will continue through Dec. 30.