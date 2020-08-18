Coronavirus
COVID-19 technology issue resolved

FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.

A testing issue at the state lab has now been resolved.

According to the Department of Health, the issue was with the software program that electronically issues COVID-19 test notifications.

The trouble people were having is they were not able to log on to the link the state provides so they could retrieve their results.

Late Monday evening, the department says the issue has been fixed and the IT department is monitoring the situation.

Anyone who was recently tested should receive a second notification with an updated link.

