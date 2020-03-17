Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing at Medical Arts Clinic in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Earlier Tuesday, First District Health Unit held a press conference to update the community about COVID-19.

Officials discussed how people can protect themselves, social distancing and good hygiene. Getting tested is another thing that was discussed.

People can get tested at the Medical Arts Clinic in Minot at the underground garage. They are asking that people call ahead to schedule an appointment and not just show up. A medical provider has to order the test.

“Right now, because of those limitations, it’s fully-booked for today and possibly tomorrow. So, don’t anticipate that if you call, that you will be scheduled immediately and get the test done right away,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, infectious disease specialist.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to get tested, call 701-857-5000.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a press conference Tuesday that Sanford Health in Bismarck is working on a walk-in testing clinic

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Williston Gym

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Gym"

Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Backpack Buddies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpack Buddies"

Two More Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two More Cases"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge