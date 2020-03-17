COVID-19 testing at Medical Arts Clinic in Minot

Earlier Tuesday, First District Health Unit held a press conference to update the community about COVID-19.

Officials discussed how people can protect themselves, social distancing and good hygiene. Getting tested is another thing that was discussed.

People can get tested at the Medical Arts Clinic in Minot at the underground garage. They are asking that people call ahead to schedule an appointment and not just show up. A medical provider has to order the test.

“Right now, because of those limitations, it’s fully-booked for today and possibly tomorrow. So, don’t anticipate that if you call, that you will be scheduled immediately and get the test done right away,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe, infectious disease specialist.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to get tested, call 701-857-5000.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a press conference Tuesday that Sanford Health in Bismarck is working on a walk-in testing clinic