Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

COVID-19 testing available for Dickinson residents exhibiting symptoms on April 29

Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Seattle. The appointment-only drive-through clinic began a day earlier. Health authorities in Washington reported more COVID19 deaths in the state that has been hardest hit by the outbreak. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be held at the West River Community Center in Dickinson for Dickinson residents exhibiting symptoms who are over the age of 12 on Wednesday, April 29.

Those who wish to participate must be in a vehicle. Anyone wanting to access the testing site must do so from West Business Loop 94 and then turn east on Fairway Street, according to the Dickinson Police Department. Signage and traffic control officers will provide additional guidance.

Vehicles may start to line up at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Testing begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 3 p.m. or until all test kids have been used.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with these symptoms or combinations of symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Or at least two of these symptoms:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

West River Community Center is located at 2004 Fairway Street.

