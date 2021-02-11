Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 testing down 40% in two months

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In late January, for the first time during the pandemic, the White House began publicly releasing state updates that are sent to governors weekly.

What KX News found out in scouring the North Dakota data is that we are testing a lot less lately.

The state’s Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger says it’s down close to 40% since peaking in November, both PCR and rapid tests. In fact, according to the latest White House report, PCR testing is down 10% in the last week alone.

Kruger says part of the reason is that demand has gone down, and the lowering of the state’s risk level involves less required testing at long-term care facilities.

Mass testing has also slowed.

“Well, I think local public health, they’re getting pulled in a lot of different directions. Right now the priority for them is really vaccinating,” Kruger explained.

He says testing remains the best strategy in mitigating and learning about the virus, and variants, as the vaccine takes time to roll out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

Hemp Program

Biden visits National Institutes of Health amid war on COVID-19

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

BSC Volleyball

Giving Hearts Day

Today is the coldest day of the week for most

NDC FEB 11

Napoleon-GS Wrestling

Glenburn Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Blizzard Hockey

Dr Wynne on HCQ

United Way Behind

Wellington Vaccines

104th Birthday!

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News