COVID-19 testing down 40% in two months

In late January, for the first time during the pandemic, the White House began publicly releasing state updates that are sent to governors weekly.

What KX News found out in scouring the North Dakota data is that we are testing a lot less lately.

The state’s Director of Disease Control Kirby Kruger says it’s down close to 40% since peaking in November, both PCR and rapid tests. In fact, according to the latest White House report, PCR testing is down 10% in the last week alone.

Kruger says part of the reason is that demand has gone down, and the lowering of the state’s risk level involves less required testing at long-term care facilities.

Mass testing has also slowed.

“Well, I think local public health, they’re getting pulled in a lot of different directions. Right now the priority for them is really vaccinating,” Kruger explained.

He says testing remains the best strategy in mitigating and learning about the virus, and variants, as the vaccine takes time to roll out.