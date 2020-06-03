Coronavirus
COVID-19 testing event held in Minot Wednesday

The First District Health Unit held its drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Wednesday in Minot.

Members of the public showed up to the North Dakota State Fairgrounds to receive the free test.
Essential workers were encouraged to take advantage of the 800 available. One spokesperson says they hope the results shed light on the pandemic in the Minot area.

“We would anticipate that most people coming through here will be asymptomatic. So this may be an indicator of what we have today for community spread if we do have asymptomatic people spreading,” said Lisa Clute, Executive Officer, First District Health Unit.

The North Dakota National Guard was at the event as well to assist. Unlike before, people who were tested do not have to quarantine until the results come back.

