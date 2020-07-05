COVID-19 testing event planned for July 6 in Bismarck

A free COVID-19 testing event will be held in Bismarck on July 6 for anyone wishing to be tested.

The testing event will be held at the State Capitol NW parking lot on July 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for all ages.

There is no cost for the test and the test should take about 15 minutes, though wait time in line may be longer.

Those with a positive result will be notified by phone within 24-72 hours, and those with a negative result will be notified by phone within 72 hours.

You can fill out the online screening survey at testreg.nd.gov for faster registration.