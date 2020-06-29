Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 testing event planned for July 9 in Kidder County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A COVID-19 testing event will be held by Kidder County Health Unit on July 9 at their office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only.

A total of 50 tests are available for this testing event.

Those 12 and older who want to be tested must schedule an appointment by calling 701-475-2582 and answer a series of questions.

On the day of the event, individuals being tested are asked to approach 422 2nd Ave NW from the west and park in the KCDHU parking lot when directed. You will not need to exit your vehicle.

The Kidder County District Health Unit is located at 422 2nd Ave NW in Steele.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29"

Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: Dangerous heat & severe storm chances"

TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: Cans"

Expedition League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Expedition League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Top Plays 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays 6-28"

Community discusses racial inequality

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community discusses racial inequality"

Robert One Minute 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-28"

Woman who teaches English gets grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman who teaches English gets grant"

New restaurant open in Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "New restaurant open in Mandan"

Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some bagged salad mixes are contaminated"

Rise in break-ins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rise in break-ins"

FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "FDA warning about homemade hand sanitizer"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-28"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

Latest Stories

More Local News

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss