COVID-19 testing event planned for July 9 in Kidder County

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

A COVID-19 testing event will be held by Kidder County Health Unit on July 9 at their office from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. by appointment only.

A total of 50 tests are available for this testing event.

Those 12 and older who want to be tested must schedule an appointment by calling 701-475-2582 and answer a series of questions.

On the day of the event, individuals being tested are asked to approach 422 2nd Ave NW from the west and park in the KCDHU parking lot when directed. You will not need to exit your vehicle.

The Kidder County District Health Unit is located at 422 2nd Ave NW in Steele.