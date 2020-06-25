Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 testing set for June 29-30 in Bismarck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Free COVID-19 testing from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is set for June 29 and 30 in the BBPH parking lot in Bismarck.

Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 500 E. Front Avenue.

Vehicles must enter the BBPH parking lot from Front Avenue for testing and exit the parking lot on 5th Street.

A walk-up testing option will also be available along the east building entrance.

Online registration is being offered, but is not required.

BBPH staff says you will be contacted within 24 to 48 hours for both positive and negative results.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Psych Program Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Psych Program Back"

Fireworks & Drought

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks & Drought"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/25"

Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/25"

Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Police Reform Debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Reform Debate"

State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Budget"

New Wellness Facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Wellness Facility"

Bismarck Water Bills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Water Bills"

ID Body

Thumbnail for the video titled "ID Body"

Earth Lodge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Lodge"

Home Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Sales"

Daycare Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Fundraiser"

Beulah Cyclones Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Cyclones Baseball"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss