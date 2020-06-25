COVID-19 testing set for June 29-30 in Bismarck

Free COVID-19 testing from Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is set for June 29 and 30 in the BBPH parking lot in Bismarck.

Testing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 500 E. Front Avenue.

Vehicles must enter the BBPH parking lot from Front Avenue for testing and exit the parking lot on 5th Street.

A walk-up testing option will also be available along the east building entrance.

Online registration is being offered, but is not required.

To register for Monday, June 29: CLICK HERE

To register for Tuesday, June 30: CLICK HERE

BBPH staff says you will be contacted within 24 to 48 hours for both positive and negative results.