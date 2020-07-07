COVID-19 testing to be held in Williston on July 12

Live Now
In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

A free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Williston at the Williston High School on Sunday, July 12 for anyone 12 years old or older.

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit says those encouraged to attend are people who have been at large gatherings where they were in close contact with others not from their household.

The event will begin at noon. Vehicles may start lining up along the route at 11:30 a.m. Testing will go until 4 p.m. or until all tests have been used.

Those who want to participate must be in a vehicle. Anyone wishing to access the testing site must do so from 26th Street, then turn north onto 44th Ave West.

Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Turn on your vehicle’s 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID-19 testing line.

You can also pre-register for testing. Each individual being tested must complete the online assessment. Pre-registering does not guarantee a test: https://testreg.nd.gov/

