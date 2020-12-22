COVID-19 tests now available for Bismarck Airport travelers

Flying into Bismarck Airport, travelers can now get swabbed with a rapid COVID-19 test once they touch down.

We got an inside look at what people can expect after arriving.

From now until Dec. 27, those arriving in Bismarck will have the opportunity to take a quick COVID test. Results only taking 15 minutes to come back.

Airport Director Greg Haug says it’s a good first destination for people arriving in the CapitAl City.

“We put the testing down in the baggage claim area because the focus is for the arriving passengers to have access to this. We didn’t want to put the focus on the departing passengers. They should’ve already tested and done what they needed to do in order to make sure they were safe to travel,” said Haug.

Unlike the PCR tests that are conducted across the state, these rapid tests at testing events are conducted by you.

“With these tests, it’s also less invasive for us, being in close contact with anybody that is positive. We don’t have to wear as much protective equipment and we kind of just give the person their space,” said Bradley Miller, an Officer in Charge with the North Dakota National Guard.

The City of Bismarck along with several other departments says having the tests on hand will help prevent community spread before the person even enters the community.

“If somebody gets off the airplane and gets a rapid test who’s asymptomatic and they don’t have any symptoms and then they find out that they’re positive, well you’re going to quarantine. You’re not going to go to work the next day. So that just helps our numbers in the community,” said Steve Bakken, the Bismarck Mayor.

According to Bakken, you can expect to see more of these BinaxNOW rapid tests being used throughout the Capital City.

The tests conducted at the airport are completely voluntary.

As of now, Bismarck long-term care facilities and medical workers are utilizing those rapid tests on a regular basis.

Bakken says he hopes that eventually Bismarck will have a static, rapid testing site.