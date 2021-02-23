COVID-19 vaccinations begin at DOCR facilities

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, including the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center in New England, has begun the COVID-19 vaccination process for staff and inmates.

According to a press release, the vaccinations are voluntary and all facilities should have the first round administered by the end of the week from medical staff at the DOCR and the Department of Health.

Each facility was provided educational materials to help inmates and staff make informed decisions about whether or not they would like to receive the vaccine.

Kayli Richards, the Director of Communications for the DOCR, says more than 500 inmates have been gotten COVID-19 due to the difficulty of social distancing in prison.