Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 vaccine cannot void your life insurance policy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s been brought to the North Dakota Insurance Department’s attention that if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, your life insurance policy could be null and voided.

But this is not true, according to the department.

The state’s Insurance Commissioner says this inaccurate information began popping up around the country on social media.

He says there is no way a life insurance policy could be canceled or changed based on a person’s vaccine status since it is a signed contract.

“If they go out and get their COVID vaccine, which we’re encouraging you to do, that has no impact on your life insurance policy. Nothing that you bought prior to. We haven’t even seen anything going forward about having an impact on your new life insurance policies or anything like that,” explained Jon Godfrey.

Godfrey says one thing insurance companies are looking at are COVID-19 diagnoses, specifically some of the long-term effects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Sports

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

RW

Transgender Hearing

Insurance Rumor

'One in a million' Manta ray photobombs surfer at Florida beach

KX Convo: John Hoeven

Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Burn Ban

Flexibility Learning

New Rep

DST Vote

Wild Hogs Pt. 2

Outdoor Licenses

Women report more side effects to COVID-19 vaccines than men

Oil & Gas Impact

Overcast with rain/snow chances

NDC MAR 16

2021 Miss Basketball

Dickinson Track & Field

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News