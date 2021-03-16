COVID-19 vaccine cannot void your life insurance policy

It’s been brought to the North Dakota Insurance Department’s attention that if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, your life insurance policy could be null and voided.

But this is not true, according to the department.

The state’s Insurance Commissioner says this inaccurate information began popping up around the country on social media.

He says there is no way a life insurance policy could be canceled or changed based on a person’s vaccine status since it is a signed contract.

“If they go out and get their COVID vaccine, which we’re encouraging you to do, that has no impact on your life insurance policy. Nothing that you bought prior to. We haven’t even seen anything going forward about having an impact on your new life insurance policies or anything like that,” explained Jon Godfrey.

Godfrey says one thing insurance companies are looking at are COVID-19 diagnoses, specifically some of the long-term effects.