COVID-19 vaccine now available for individuals in Phase 1A

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

First District Health Unit is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to all individuals in Phase 1A in Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Renville, Sheridan and Ward counties.

If you live in one of the above counties and fall into the following priority groups, you can now be vaccinated by appointment only:

• First responders (ambulance, fire and law enforcement)

• Incident command staff

• Jail and prison healthcare staff

• Mortuary service providers

• School nurses

• Dentists, dental assistants and hygienists

• Social workers

• Case managers

• Healthcare workers who are not affiliated with another vaccinating agency:

• COVID-19 vaccinators

• COVID-19 test specimen collectors

• Staff of urgent care centers with direct patient contact

• Acute care clinic staff with direct patient care

• Home health staff/hospice

• Medical laboratory staff

• Patient transport (i.e., dialysis, long term care to hospital)

• Oral surgeons

• Other therapists (physical, occupational, speech)

• Free standing dialysis center staff with direct patient care

• Free standing inpatient rehabilitation

• Surveyors/inspectors of healthcare facilities

• Non-acute care clinics or surgery center staff with direct patient contact

• Optometrists

• Psychologists/Psychiatrists

• Chaplains

• Other public health workers

• Chiropractors

• Naturopaths

• Mental health workers

To get your vaccine, you are asked to call your local First District Health Unit office to make an

appointment.

Numbers are as follows: