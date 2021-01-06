Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 vaccine now available for individuals in Phase 1A

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

First District Health Unit is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to all individuals in Phase 1A in Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Renville, Sheridan and Ward counties.

If you live in one of the above counties and fall into the following priority groups, you can now be vaccinated by appointment only:

• First responders (ambulance, fire and law enforcement)
• Incident command staff
• Jail and prison healthcare staff
• Mortuary service providers
• School nurses
• Dentists, dental assistants and hygienists
• Social workers
• Case managers
• Healthcare workers who are not affiliated with another vaccinating agency:
• COVID-19 vaccinators
• COVID-19 test specimen collectors
• Staff of urgent care centers with direct patient contact
• Acute care clinic staff with direct patient care
• Home health staff/hospice
• Medical laboratory staff
• Patient transport (i.e., dialysis, long term care to hospital)
• Oral surgeons
• Other therapists (physical, occupational, speech)
• Free standing dialysis center staff with direct patient care
• Free standing inpatient rehabilitation
• Surveyors/inspectors of healthcare facilities
• Non-acute care clinics or surgery center staff with direct patient contact
• Optometrists
• Psychologists/Psychiatrists
• Chaplains
• Other public health workers
• Chiropractors
• Naturopaths
• Mental health workers

To get your vaccine, you are asked to call your local First District Health Unit office to make an
appointment.

Numbers are as follows:

  • Bottineau: 701-228-3101
  • Bowbells: 701-377-2316
  • Garrison: 701-463-2641
  • Kenmare: 701-385-4328
  • Minot: 701-852-1376
  • Mohall: 701-756-6383
  • Towner: 701-537-5732
  • Washburn: 701-462-3330

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, January 6th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dave Krabbenhoft

Capacity Changes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/6/21

Birth Defects

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/6/21

Trump supporters breach U.S. Capitol

Snowflake types and how they're made

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Wednesday: A slick commute with another warm afternoon

Open Mind

NDC JAN 6

WDA Hockey

High school basketball

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

Masks the New Norm?

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories