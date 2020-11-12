Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 vaccine trial exceeds top health expert’s expectations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One COVID-19 vaccine is exceeding expectations.

American drugmaker Pfizer says its trials suggest the vaccine is more than 90% effective.

According to the U.S. government, to consider an emergency use authorization, a vaccine would have to be at least 50% effective.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne is hoping for higher at 60 or 70%, so this news is encouraging.

He says while this is coming along at a rapid pace, you can only speed up so much of the development process, keeping safety the priority. Just as many trials have to be conducted as always.

What’s really happening ahead of schedule is the vaccine is already being manufactured, so in the event it’s successful, Pfizer says millions of will be ready for distribution by the end of the year.

Dr. Wynne says, at this point, there’s a good chance the vaccine will make it to market.

“The odds are so much in our favor with vaccination, that this is one of the brightest lights in the sky, if you will, given the pandemic,” he added.

Dr. Wynne says if all goes as planned and other vaccines make it to this stage as well, optimistically, we could be nearing herd immunity by next summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

YHF: Parkinson's Advocate

Nurses Oppose Plan

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader 11/12

Respite Caregivers

Costco requiring face masks starting May 4

President-elect Joe Biden starts selecting administration

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

Pay for Teachers

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/12

A very cold Thursday forecast

Evertide

NDC NOV 12

UMary Hockey

Heart River Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Wilton-Wing Volleyball

Linton-HMB Football

St. Mary's Football

Oregon woman waited months for unemployment, now asked to pay it back

Masks, Signs for Williston

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss