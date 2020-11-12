COVID-19 vaccine trial exceeds top health expert’s expectations

One COVID-19 vaccine is exceeding expectations.

American drugmaker Pfizer says its trials suggest the vaccine is more than 90% effective.

According to the U.S. government, to consider an emergency use authorization, a vaccine would have to be at least 50% effective.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne is hoping for higher at 60 or 70%, so this news is encouraging.

He says while this is coming along at a rapid pace, you can only speed up so much of the development process, keeping safety the priority. Just as many trials have to be conducted as always.

What’s really happening ahead of schedule is the vaccine is already being manufactured, so in the event it’s successful, Pfizer says millions of will be ready for distribution by the end of the year.

Dr. Wynne says, at this point, there’s a good chance the vaccine will make it to market.

“The odds are so much in our favor with vaccination, that this is one of the brightest lights in the sky, if you will, given the pandemic,” he added.

Dr. Wynne says if all goes as planned and other vaccines make it to this stage as well, optimistically, we could be nearing herd immunity by next summer.