COVID-19 vaccines could be available for kids starting in the fall

White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci says COVID-19 vaccines should be available for high school age kids by the fall and for younger kids, by early next year.

North Dakota’s Chief Health Strategist Dr. Joshua Wynne says he has every expectation it will be safe, even for young children, but more testing has to be done first.

He says since children are typically at a much lower risk for serious complications of the virus, kids should be vaccinated last anyway.

Clinical trials are underway in the U.S. by vaccine developers Pfizer and Moderna.

“The trials in children, because of the large trials that have been done in adults, will be smaller than the initial trials,” Dr. Wynne added.

“So I think maybe the fall, certainly the winter I would say when children should be able to be vaccinated.”

Moderna says data from 12- to 17-year-olds will be in by around the middle of 2021. Dr. Fauci says starting in April, Pfizer will begin studying 12-year-olds, down to 5 to 6-year-olds.