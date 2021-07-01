COVID-19 vaccines now available at Sanford Health primary care clinics for everyone eligible

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sanford-Bismarck_1553527910768.png

Starting Thursday July 1, all Sanford Health primary care clinics in the Bismarck-Mandan area will offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients are encouraged to call their primary care clinic to schedule an appointment for the COVID vaccine or schedule through My Sanford Chart. Patients are given the option to walk-up without an appointment at the Sanford Downtown and North Walk-In Clinics.

Individuals do not have to be Sanford Health patients to receive the vaccine from Sanford.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News