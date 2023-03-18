NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the Journal of Sleep Research, 5% of adults in North Dakota suffer from long covid symptoms and half of those adults are struggling with insomnia.

This is something impacting both the physical and mental health of thousands of people.

Even for those without long covid, the pandemic has awaken Americans from their beauty rest.

In a 2022 survey, nearly a third said they’d experienced sleep disturbances since covid began.

This is improving though.

Each year the pandemic ends, insomnia linked to covid decreases too.

Doctors are calling it “covid insomnia,” and it’s often related to pain and discomfort; something long covid patients experience every day.

Doctors say it’s critical to stick to your best sleep hygiene.

Regular bedtimes and no screens late at night are important too.

