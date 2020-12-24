COVID vaccinations move forward in North Dakota

Nurses have been among the first to be vaccinated, including the president of the North Dakota Nurses Association.

At the beginning of the week, the association received results from a survey asking who would be vaccinated.

The president, Tessa Johnson, says nurses are pretty divided on whether or not they want to get it.

But Johnson, who has already got her first shot, says it’s a way they can do their part as nurses.

“I’ve spoke out a lot about COVID and the strain on it. And so I think saying we’ve asked for mitigation strategies. We’ve asked for mask mandates. We’ve asked for these things. This is what we can do as healthcare providers to be part of the solution,” said Johnson.

Johnson is also the Executive Director at the assisted living facility Country House in Dickinson.

She says they are preparing to begin administering the first dose of vaccines to residents as early as next week.

Since Monday, she has been contacting families to get their approval on whether or not it is OK for their loved ones to be vaccinated.

“Just like the rest of us, family members will see something in the news or on social media and you get a glimpse of something and you don’t always know the whole story. So I just really want people to understand as much as they possibly can about the vaccine before they can make that decision,” explained Johnson.

Johnson says some of the unanswered questions in the process are, “What if someone opts out of the vaccine?” and “What precautions they would have to take, moving forward?”