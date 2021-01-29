Coronavirus
COVID vaccines available in Williston to those 65+ with 2 or more high-risk medical conditions

Upper Missouri District Health Unit in Williston received more COVID-19 vaccines, and will now be holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday for those 65 years and older with two or more high-risk medical conditions.

Daphne Clark, Williston’s Public Information Officer, said the doses available are limited and will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

If you meet the above qualifications, or are 75 and older and missed Phase 1A vaccination times, you can register for a vaccine by clicking here.

Clark said if you don’t have internet access, the Williston Library and the Williston Senior Center and are willing to help you get registered.

Once the slots are filled the clinic will be closed.

