COVID vaccines now available to anyone 16 and older through FDHU

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

First District Health Unit is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

In a press release, FDHU said vaccines are by appointment only and you can schedule yours by CLICKING HERE.

They said to guarantee the appropriate brand of vaccine is given, the online scheduler cannot be used for appointments for 16- and 17-year-olds or for scheduling second doses of vaccines. You are asked to call to make those appointments. 

FDHU serves Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, McLean, Renville, Sheridan and Ward Counties.

