A Hillsboro cattle rancher had a cow give birth to four calves. It happened on David Mueller’s ranch just a couple of days ago.

The birthing process took about six hours. The odds of a cow having quadruplet calves alive at birth is said to be 1 in 11.2 million.

He said two of the calves have since died, but the pair that remain are doing well.

“I’ve only been in the cattle business about 12 years now and it’s just crazy that one cow can produce four calves,” said Mueller.