Tis the rodeo season!



Saturday, April 16, it’s the Cowboy Cool Rough Stock Series Rodeo in New Town.



Organizers say this rodeo goes beyond promoting rodeo athletes – it gives youth a sense of belonging, confidence and so much more.



Curt Seesequasis, president of the Young Guns Rodeo Association and Don McKenzie, the vice president of the Young Guns Rodeo Association, explain what makes this rodeo so unique, and how it helps youth in the region.

For more information on the event, email Don at tcoyote710@gmail.com.