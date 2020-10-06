Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

CP Holiday Train canceled for 2020, virtual concert to be held instead

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

​After 21 years, Canadian Pacific will not hold its regular Holiday Train program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, CP will donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert.

In a press release, the CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said they will have the Holiday Train rolling again as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Details about the virtual benefit concert will be announced once they’re made, and CP said they intend to resume operating the annual train tour in 2021. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

City Hall Security

Bullying Prevention Day

Sheep Industry

Legacy Boy's Soccer

Legacy Football

State Girls Golf Day One

Monday, October 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Minot Shooting

Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/5

Monday's Forecast: warm and windy

Domestic Violence Awareness

NDC OCT 5

Dickinson Trinity Football

Top plays of the week

Robert One Minute 10-4

Garrison PD Hiring Process

Class A football

WDA Soccer

WDA Tennis

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss