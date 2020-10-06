CP Holiday Train canceled for 2020, virtual concert to be held instead

​After 21 years, Canadian Pacific will not hold its regular Holiday Train program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, CP will donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert.

In a press release, the CP President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said they will have the Holiday Train rolling again as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Details about the virtual benefit concert will be announced once they’re made, and CP said they intend to resume operating the annual train tour in 2021.