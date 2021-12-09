CP Holiday Train goes virtual for Holiday Train at Home concert Dec. 18

A long-time holiday tradition is changing things up this year.
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is going virtual for its Holiday Train at Home concert.
Canadian Pacific Railway will host its annual event online- streaming it on Facebook, YouTube and its website on Saturday, December 18 at 7 p.m.
Typically, the train would make a handful of stops in the region, including in Minot.
Still, the event will provide holiday entertainment AND support for area food banks.
Canadian Pacific is accepting online donations through Feeding America and those will go directly to local food banks throughout the region and in Canada.
A statement on CP’s website reads, “With the ‘Holiday Train at Home’ concert, CP hopes to inspire support for food banks across North America,” said CP President and CEO Keith Creel. “Though we are disappointed we again cannot bring an in-person show to communities along our rail lines, it fills us with joy to bring together such outstanding musicians for a performance that will help feed Canadians and Americans in need.”